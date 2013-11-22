LONDON Nov 22 West Ham United defender Winston Reid has undergone ankle surgery and is ruled out for the foreseeable future, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The New Zealand international centre back, voted the London side's player of the year last season, suffered an ankle sprain in training on Nov. 5 and missed both legs of his country's World Cup playoff defeat by Mexico.

"He will soon begin intensive rehabilitation, but no timescale has yet been set for a return to first-team action," West Ham said in a statement on their website (www.whufc.com).

West Ham currently have a number of players out injured including record signing Andy Carroll, who has not played a game for the club since joining permanently from Liverpool in the close season. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)