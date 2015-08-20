Aug 20 West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan concedes Alex Song would not be able to pass a medical right away and that signing the Barcelona midfielder constitutes a gamble given the salary he will command.

Sullivan told British media the Premier League club had agreed a three-year deal with Song, subject to a medical.

Cameroon international Song, who is currently out with an ankle injury, made 31 appearances for the Hammers during a loan spell last season.

"We just hope the medical shows he's in a sufficient state for us to gamble," Sullivan said.

"He couldn't physically pass a medical tomorrow, but if the medics say it's just a technical thing and he's only a couple of weeks away you'd take that gamble and hope they're right."

Sullivan also said that signing Song on a three-year deal would be a "huge commitment" for the club, adding: "He's a big earner."

West Ham kicked off the new league season with an impressive 2-0 win at Arsenal, where Song spent seven years before joining Barcelona. The Hammers, beaten 2-1 by Leicester on Saturday, host Premier League newcomers Bournemouth at the weekend.

