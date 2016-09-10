Watford came from two goals down to beat West Ham United 4-2 away in a frantic encounter on Saturday as the home side fell to their first league defeat at the London Stadium.

West Ham took the lead when Michail Antonio met Dimitri Payet's corner to send a thumping header past Heurelho Gomes in the fifth minute. Antonio then doubled the advantage with his fourth goal of the season in the 33rd minute after heading home another fine delivery.

Watford, however, responded with two goals in quick succession at the end of the first half when Odion Ighalo netted with a low strike that deflected past keeper Adrian off James Collins before Troy Deeney equalised with a chipped effort from a tight angle in stoppage time after a defensive mix-up.

The visitors came out strongly after the break and Etienne Capoue slammed home a volley for his third goal of the season in the 53rd minute, before Jose Holebas wrapped up the points with a long-range effort in the 63rd minute.

