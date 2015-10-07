United cling on against Celta to reach Europe League final
Manchester United survived a fraught finale, featuring an ugly brawl and a red card for each side, to draw 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo and reach the Europa League final on Thursday.
Midfielder Morgan Amalfitano has left West Ham United by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on their website (www.whufc.com).
The 30-year-old Frenchman, who fell out with manager Slaven Bilic during pre-season, left the Hammers after 13 months at Upton Park, in which he made 32 appearances and scored three goals.
Amalfitano signed a new two-year deal back in March but did not make a single Premier League appearance after being disciplined by Bilic and was ordered to train with the club's under-21 squad.
"The news is out that I have disciplined one of my players -- Morgan Amalfitano -- for a breach of rules," Bilic said in August.
"They are basic rules and if they are under threat, then I have to step in. I have to protect the team."
BARCELONA Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.