Oct 7 Midfielder Morgan Amalfitano has left West Ham United by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on their website (www.whufc.com).

The 30-year-old Frenchman, who fell out with manager Slaven Bilic during pre-season, left the Hammers after 13 months at Upton Park, in which he made 32 appearances and scored three goals.

Amalfitano signed a new two-year deal back in March but did not make a single Premier League appearance after being disciplined by Bilic and was ordered to train with the club's under-21 squad.

"The news is out that I have disciplined one of my players -- Morgan Amalfitano -- for a breach of rules," Bilic said in August.

"They are basic rules and if they are under threat, then I have to step in. I have to protect the team."