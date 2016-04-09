LONDON, April 9 Andy Carroll scored an eight-minute hat-trick as West Ham United's last London derby at Upton Park ended in a barnstorming 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Saturday -- a result that dented both club's respective ambitions.

Third-placed Arsenal, seeking to close an 11-point gap on Premier League leaders Leicester City, had an early let-off when Manuel Lanzini's goal was wrongly disallowed for offside but they took the lead shortly afterwards when Mesut Ozil fired home.

Alexis Sanchez finished off a superb passing move to make it 2-0 but Carroll's double shortly before halftime drew the Champions League chasing hosts level, first heading in Aaron Cresswell's cross and then volleying past David Ospina.

The unstoppable Carroll headed West Ham in front with another towering header seven minutes after halftime but Arsenal were not finished and another intricate passing move saw Laurent Koscielny shoot high into the net after 70 minutes.

Sixth-placed West Ham will move to the Olympic Stadium next season after more than 100 years at Upton Park. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)