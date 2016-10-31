Manager Slaven Bilic has urged West Ham United to take encouragement from Sunday's Premier League defeat at Everton and to use the number of chances his side created as further motivation despite the "bitter taste" from the result.

After a poor start to the league season, West Ham, fifth from bottom in the league standings, had secured consecutive wins before their 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

"We played some good football at times, we created some chances, so I am happy about that. I felt that they were vulnerable at the back, particularly at the beginning of the game and we created problems," he told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"But we can't blame anyone else for this defeat, we can't blame unluckiness, it was down to us. It was a 50-50 game, we just couldn't take it. There's a bitter taste because we know we should have taken something from this game."

Bilic's side next travel to 17th-placed Stoke City on Saturday.

