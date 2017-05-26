West Ham United have set their sights on strengthening their squad with players that can make an impact on games rather than signing replacements for those who leave, manager Slaven Bilic has said.

West Ham finished 11th in the Premier League after struggling at their new home with just seven wins in 19 home league fixtures at the London Stadium and Bilic is keen on improving results next season with a refreshed squad.

"We need quality players. Of course you always need quality players..." Bilic told the club's website.

"We can talk about, if some of the players go, we can refresh the team with new players, but mainly we need the players who are going to improve the quality and be the game-changers."

Bilic said that West Ham had to set realistic transfer targets as they could not compete with bigger, richer teams.

"There are no guarantees in football but we need starting XI players in certain positions. We want it all but those players are very hard to get and they cost a bit," Bilic said.

"They are pretty much the privilege of the big, big, big guns. We have to close our eyes on some things. We can't expect them to tick all the boxes with a mark 10."

The Croatian also said that the club had monitored players throughout the season and created a clear list of targets.

"We know what positions we want to improve the team. We have a list of the players but it's not very easy to get them, you know. It looks very positive so far," Bilic added.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)