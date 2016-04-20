West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic insists he will not address the subject of simulation with his players nor have any issues if they earn penalties by deceiving the referee.

While being awarded only two spot kicks in the Premier League this season, West Ham's Champions League hopes have been hampered by the concession of seven penalties, with six of them being converted.

"I would like us to get a penalty but also we as a club don't want to get that label (of divers). Occasionally, I wouldn't mind it but I'm proud that we're not that kind of club," Bilic told British media.

The Hammers' 2-2 league draw with leaders Leicester City on Sunday had garnered a lot of attention after referee Jonathan Moss awarded two questionable penalties, one to each side, and gave a second yellow card to striker Jamie Vardy for simulation.

Bilic, however, leapt to the defence of Moss, saying that he understood the challenges that referees faced.

"This is a contact sport but contact is different... you can't hold a player in the box," the 47-year-old Croat said.

"It's got to be punished but the problem is when you see in different games there are decisions that are given or not given, or in the same game, but it's also hard for the referee because he can't give every one of them."

The draw left sixth-placed West Ham seven points behind Arsenal, who are fourth and hold the final Champions League qualifying spot, with five games remaining.

Bilic's men host 12th-placed Watford at Upton Park on Wednesday.

