Jan 6 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has said he is 99 percent sure his high-flying Premier League club will not sign any players in the January transfer window.

The Hammers are sixth in the table and four points outside the top four, but Bilic said on Wednesday he would only add to his squad in "exceptional" circumstances.

"We have a good squad, a big squad, and 99 percent (certain) we will leave it like this and make our signings in the summer," the Croatian told Talksport radio.

"If something exceptional comes along, whether that's a long-term deal for one great player, or a loan deal for a back-up player for six months, we will do it.

"But we won't buy just because it's the transfer window." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Alan Baldwin)