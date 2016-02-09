Feb 9 Dimitri Payet's stellar form might force West Ham United to offer him an improved contract, despite the midfielder signing a five-and-a-half year deal upon joining the club during the close season, manager Slaven Bilic has said.

Payet, who joined from French side Olympique de Marseille, has gained plenty of plaudit during his impressive debut season, leading West Ham's charge for European football next campaign and scoring six goals in 22 appearances.

The France international is earning around 70,000 pounds ($101,052) a week with the Hammers, according to British media reports.

"We have to move and the most important move is to keep your best players and to add some new players who are needed," Bilic told British media.

"Dimitri Payet is our best player -- I have no problem whatsoever to say that. Of course, I would love to have him happy, long term, at the club.

"He signed only a few months ago but he has made a huge impact -- a very, very huge impact -- and while he has a long contract, five-and-a-half years, he is in a good position."

West Ham host Liverpool in the replay of the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday before their league trip at third-from-bottom side Norwich City on Saturday.

