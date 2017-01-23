Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League - London Stadium - 2/1/17 West Ham United's Dimitri Payet shakes the hand of West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic after he is substituted off Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley/ Livepic/...

Midfielder Dimitri Payet's ongoing row with West Ham United over his desire to move in the January transfer window has galavanised the rest of the squad, striker Andy Carroll has said.

Payet has refused to play for West Ham since their 5-0 FA Cup defeat by Manchester City on Jan. 6 in an attempt to force through a move to Olympique de Marseille, according to British media reports.

West Ham, however, have not struggled without the influential midfielder, recording back-to-back Premier League wins against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough, with Carroll finding the net in both games.

"No one player is going to destroy anything," Carroll, who has scored three in his last two games, told British media.

"Our response just proves what the lads have got deep down in themselves. It proves our passion for football, for the manager and for our club. It's everything.

"The fight the lads have and the fans standing behind us has all been great. It's a very tight-knit group, certainly the tightest it's been since I joined West Ham."

Saturday's 3-1 win at Middlesbrough lifted West Ham to 10th in the table, with Carroll getting on the scoresheet twice.

The striker, who has had his trouble with injuries in the past, said he hoped he could look forward to an extended run in the side that would lead to a recall to the England team.

"Everyone talks about my injuries and I can't really say that's unfair because over the years I haven't been as fit as I've wanted to be but hopefully that's all in the past," Carroll added.

"I'm looking forward to many years of injury-free football. "I'd love to be back in the England squad. Right now, it's important to just concentrate on West Ham but, if the call comes, fantastic. That's what I want."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)