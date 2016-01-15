Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 12/1/16. West Ham's Andy Carroll looks dejected as he is substituted after sustaining an injury. Action Images / John Sibley/ Livepic

Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 12/1/16. West Ham's Andy Carroll looks dejected after sustaining an injury and being substituted. Action Images / Paul Childs/ Livepic

Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 12/1/16. West Ham's Andy Carroll receives treatment as Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio and referee Martin Atkinson look on. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Paul Childs/ Livepic

Football Soccer - West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - FA Cup Third Round - Upton Park - 9/1/16. West Ham's Andy Carroll gestures to the referee. Action Images / Adam Holt/ Livepic

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury, the Premier League club confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The injury-prone forward only returned to first-team action in September after spending seven months on the sidelines following knee surgery.

His latest setback came 15 minutes into Tuesday's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth, which moved the Hammers up to fifth in the standings, ahead of Manchester United.

Carroll's injury means he will miss Saturday's game at relegation strugglers Newcastle United, as well as the visits of Manchester City and Aston Villa, and trips to Southampton and Norwich City.

He will also miss a fourth-round FA Cup tie against either Liverpool or Exeter on January 30.

Striker Nikica Jelavic will come into the side in Carroll's absence, with manager Slaven Bilic now unlikely to sanction a January move for the Croatian, who has made just one Premier League start this season.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)