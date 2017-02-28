Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.

Moses, who has made 25 league appearances for leaders Chelsea this season, spent last season on loan with West Ham, scoring twice in 26 games for the club.

"I had a great time there last season, it's a nice memory but I'm a Chelsea player now and I'm enjoying my football. I can't wait to go to the London Stadium and hopefully we'll get three points," Moses told British media.

Shipped out on loan over the past three seasons, Moses has found a new lease of life at Chelsea under Antonio Conte, flourishing as a right wing-back in the 3-4-3 formation favoured by the Italian manager.

"I've always wanted to play for this big club, it's one of the best clubs in the world at the moment and I'm enjoying every single minute," the Nigeria international added.

Chelsea appear to be running away with the league title having built up an 10-point cushion over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with 12 games remaining but Moses warned his team mates against complacency.

"We're not looking at the table at the moment, we still have 12 matches to play and we just need to take each game as it comes," he added.

"We just want to stay grounded and win as many games as we can between now and the end of the season."

