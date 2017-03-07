Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Key statistics from Chelsea's 2-1 victory at West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday:
Possession: West Ham 52 percent - Chelsea 48
Shots: West Ham 11 - Chelsea 9
On target: West Ham 2 - Chelsea 4
Corners: West Ham 6 - Chelsea 4
Fouls: West Ham 8 - Chelsea 8
Yellow cards: West Ham 0 Chelsea 1
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.