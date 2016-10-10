West Ham United will move up the Premier League table once they have weathered the injury crisis currently plaguing the side, believes left back Aaron Cresswell.

West Ham finished seventh last season but languish at 18th in the Premier League and have also been dumped out of the Europa League in the qualifying rounds.

The Hammers have been unfortunate with injuries, with six influential players on the sidelines, including striker Andy Carroll, club's record signing Andre Ayew and Cresswell.

"Yes it has (surprised me). Even in pre-season we didn't have good results in the Europa League but we still have a strong squad, the same team and the same manager," Cresswell told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"No one expected it to be like this. Everyone thought we were going to be, not challenging for the title, but certainly up there and having a right good go. It's still early doors but we want to try and turn it round and get further up that table.

"Once everybody is fit the gaffer will have a headache picking the starting XI but I'm sure he will welcome that. The spirit hasn't changed but it just hasn't happened on the pitch... I'm sure we're going to push further up that table."

West Ham travel to face London rivals Crystal Palace, who are eighth in the table, in the league at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

