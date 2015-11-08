LONDON Roberto Martinez praised Romelu Lukaku after the Belgium striker scored Everton's goal in a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday, saying it was no surprise that his player was attracting the attention of other clubs.

Media reports this week said French champions Paris St Germain and other leading European sides were looking to prise Everton's most expensive signing away from Goodison Park.

Former Chelsea forward Lukaku's goal was his seventh of the Premier League campaign, and his seventh in as many appearances against the London side.

"I've got no worries about attracting attention because that is what you want," Everton manager Martinez told reporters. "If you're signing players and nobody feels that they're doing well, then as a manager you've got a big, big problem.

"He's in a very good moment and when he's on the pitch I feel he's capable of scoring against anyone."

Lukaku's goal just before halftime was pure class. He ran on to a defence-splitting pass from Brendan Galloway, kept his cool as he rounded goalkeeper Adrian and stroked the ball into the empty net.

That cancelled out Manuel Lanzini's 30th-minute opener, an equally memorable moment. He collected the ball on the edge of the box before curling a lovely shot into the top corner of the net.

A draw was probably a fair result and it left West Ham fifth in the table with 21 points and Everton eighth, four points behind.

"I can't be unhappy with the way we played. It was a good game against a good team. They (Everton) deserved something form the game," said West Ham manager Slaven Bilic.

"Nearly a third of the way through the season we have to be happy."

West Ham have beaten Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea this term while Everton's only league defeats have come against big guns City, Arsenal and Manchester United.

