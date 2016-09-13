The group employed to manage West Ham United's security at the London Stadium said they were reviewing measures to segregate fans following crowd trouble in Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford.

The east London club's 4-2 defeat by Watford was overshadowed by crowd trouble, and the company in charge of the stadium's security, LS185, said it was using CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

"As part of our review process, we will be taking steps to strengthen the segregation measures between home and away supporters," an LS185 spokesman told British media.

"In-fighting amongst home supporters has also given us cause for concern and we will continue to work closely with West Ham United to identify and take action against the small number of supporters found to be responsible for these incidents."

The English Football Association have started an investigation into the trouble, while West Ham have demanded that E20, the stadium owners, guarantee a police presence at the ground for their games.

Graeme Howlett, a member of a West Ham fan group, has asked the club to act immediately to resolve segregation issues at the stadium.

"The way it's going, someone is going to end up seriously hurt. It's dangerous. We've got so many accounts of fans trading blows, people having to dive on their kids to protect them," Howlett said.

West Ham, 17th in the league standings with three points, travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)