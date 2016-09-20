West Ham United will bring in a series of safety measures to avoid a repeat of crowd trouble at their new home, after supporters clashed in their Premier League game against Watford earlier this month.

West Ham's 4-2 defeat by Watford was marred by crowd trouble, as home fans fought among themselves and with away supporters at the London Stadium. The Football Association has said it will investigate the reports of the crowd trouble.

At the request of their supporters, hundreds of West Ham fans are set to be relocated to different seats at the London Stadium by the club, who have also taken measures to widen the segregation distances between home and away fans.

"We recognise and appreciate that there have been issues and we are working very hard with all stadium stakeholders to address them," a club spokesman told The Times.

"This includes relocating supporters to areas of the stadium where they can be with like-minded supporters and issuing bans to individuals who have caused significant unrest.

"Additionally, we have received assurances from the stadium operator that they will significantly improve stewarding, while also providing better segregation lines."

The measures are likely to come in effect when the East London club host Accrington Stanley in the League Cup on Wednesday, and Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

