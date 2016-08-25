Arsenal must not underestimate Europa League, says Cech
Arsenal must respect the Europa League next season and take the tournament seriously if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.
LONDON Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes has joined West Ham United from Sion, the London club said on their Twitter account on Thursday.
No fee was disclosed but media reports put it at five million pounds ($6.59 million).
A Swiss Under-21 international, Fernandes is a product of Sion's youth academy. He made 26 top-flight starts for the club last season.
(Writing by Mark Greaves; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.