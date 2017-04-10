West Ham United are keen to ensure Premier League survival by picking up maximum points over the next two weeks to further distance themselves from the chasing pack, defender Jose Fonte has said.

West Ham beat 18th-placed Swansea City 1-0 at the weekend to end a five-game losing streak and move up to 14th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone, leading Fonte to urge the side not to rest on their laurels.

"Our aim is to win the next two matches, then we can start to look at things a little differently... You can't take your foot off the gas in this league," Fonte told the club's website when asked if the London side were safe from relegation.

"It's a tough league, the best in the world, and if you are not 'at it' every single game, you are not going to win. So it's about giving everything we have in every game, and if we do that we will pick up points."

West Ham have the perfect opportunity to claim consecutive wins for the first time since January when they travel to face bottom side Sunderland on Saturday.

