West Ham's joint-chairman David Gold has voiced his frustration with broadcasters for moving games at short notice after his team's Premier League clash against Chelsea was pushed back two days to March 6 in the latest round of television picks.

The Premier League sold its latest television rights for more than five billion pounds ($6.31 billion) in 2015 with Sky securing 168 live games and BT Sport 42.

Gold agreed on social media with a supporter protesting that fans suffered when matches were moved, saying: "We don't move the game Sky do. We hate it as much as you."

West Ham's previous match against London rivals Chelsea in October was marred in fan violence which led to more than 50 home supporters being banned from the London Stadium.

The club and stadium operators will increase the number of stewards and police and ensure wider separations between rival supporters in an effort to avoid a repeat at the rematch.

($1 = 0.7926 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)