FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
West Ham agree terms for striker Javier Hernandez
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 20, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 15 hours ago

West Ham agree terms for striker Javier Hernandez

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico's Javier HernandezSergei Karpukhin

LONDON (Reuters) - West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Mexico striker Javier Hernandez from German side Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, known as 'Chicharito', is expected to arrive in London in the next few days for a medical and to finalise personal terms on a transfer British media are reporting to be worth 16 million pounds ($20.75 million).

Hernandez joined Manchester United from Chivas in 2010 and scored 59 goals in 156 appearances, as well as having a loan spell at Madrid, before joining Leverkusen in August 2015.

In Germany, he netted 39 times in 76 matches, and he is also Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer, after he scored his 47th international goal on his 91st appearance, against Croatia in May.

($1 = 0.7710 pounds)

Reporting by Julian Shea; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.