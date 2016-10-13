West Ham United defenders Aaron Cresswell and Havard Nordtveit, and striker Jonathan Calleri have returned to full training but Turkish winger Gokhan Tore will be out for up to six weeks with a quadriceps injury, the club said on its website.

Cresswell suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season but is set to return earlier than was initially expected, while Nordtveit and Calleri are also on the mend.

"Aaron Cresswell, Havard Nordtveit and Jonathan Calleri have all returned to full training," said Stijn Vandenbroucke, West Ham's head of Medical and Sports Science.

"Gokhan injured his quadriceps in training during the international break and is going to be out for 4-6 weeks."

Tore will join club's record signing Andre Ayew, striker Andy Carroll and left back Arthur Masuaku on the treatment table.

West Ham, who finished seventh last season, are 18th in the Premier League standings after seven matches and will be aiming to secure a first league win since August when they travel to London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday.

