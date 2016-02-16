Feb 16 West Ham United striker Nikica Jelavic has joined Chinese second division side Beijing Renhe, the Premier League club's chairman David Gold tweeted.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic signed the 30-year-old from Championship (second-tier) side Hull City on Sept. 1 and Jelavic has scored once in 13 league appearances under his fellow Croatian this season.

The forward joins the likes of ex-Chelsea midfielder Ramires, Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martinez and Shakhtar Donetsk's Alex Teixeira, who all made the switch to China over the past few weeks.

"Nikica Jelavic has completed his move to Chinese second division team Beijing Renhe. Good luck. Nikica," Gold said in a tweet on Tuesday. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)