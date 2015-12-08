West Ham United's on-loan Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury he picked up in training ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Manchester United.

Lanzini, who joined the Hammers on loan from United Arab Emirates-based Al-Jazira in the close season, has four goals in 12 league appearances for Slaven Bilic's side this campaign.

"Lanzini underwent a scan on Monday and will now begin a period of rehabilitation which is expected to keep him out of first-team action for a period of up to six weeks," the club said in a statement on its website (www.whufc.com).

