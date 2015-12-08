U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
West Ham United's on-loan Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury he picked up in training ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Manchester United.
Lanzini, who joined the Hammers on loan from United Arab Emirates-based Al-Jazira in the close season, has four goals in 12 league appearances for Slaven Bilic's side this campaign.
"Lanzini underwent a scan on Monday and will now begin a period of rehabilitation which is expected to keep him out of first-team action for a period of up to six weeks," the club said in a statement on its website (www.whufc.com).
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.