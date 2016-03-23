West Ham United have agreed a permanent deal to sign Argentine attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini from Al Jazira, according to the London club's co-chairman David Sullivan.

The 23-year-old, who joined West Ham in July, has netted five goals in the league and will complete the deal when the transfer window reopens.

Lanzini was brought in on a season-long loan from the UAE club last July, with an option to make the move permanent.

Sullivan confirmed that the club has signed Lanzini on a permanent deal. His son Jack Sullivan also tweeted that the player would sign a four-year contract.

He said: "‏Lanzini is a WHU player for the next 4 seasons, with a further 2 year option."

Lanzini has scored six goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for West Ham.

The Buenos Aires-born midfielder made his professional debut for River Plate as a 17-year-old and spent the 2011-12 season with Brazilian club Fluminense before moving to the UAE in 2014.

