West Ham United's improving injury situation has meant that they are unlikely to dip into the January transfer market, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Injured quartet, Dimitri Payet, Nikica Jelavic, Victor Moses and Winston Reid are all expected to be back in time for the FA Cup clash against second tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan. 9.

"Payet is back and has been training with us for a couple of days. Depending on how he goes today he will be in the squad," Bilic told reporters.

"It is a great boost for us and he will be involved in the game. Jelavic is training today and Victor Moses and Winston Reid are back.

"There is a small chance that Moses and Reid will be in the squad but more likely for the FA Cup game against Wolves.

"I don't think we are going to be very active in this transfer window unless something exceptional comes along."

Bilic has also labelled Saturday's opponents, Liverpool, who are a spot above West Ham in seventh place and nine points behind leaders Arsenal, as title contenders.

"Liverpool are contenders to win the league, like the other teams above them. If they have a good run, of course they can win it," Bilic said after his team ended their eight-game winless streak with Monday's 2-1 win over Southampton.

"(Liverpool manager Juergen) Klopp has been a boost for the Premier League. All the big clubs wanted to take him. He is good for the league. Expectations are high."

