India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
LONDON West Ham United have signed young Valencia striker Toni Martinez, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 18-year-old Spain under-19 international, who is yet to play for Valencia's first team, has signed a three-year contract which starts in July but will begin training with West Ham immediately.
"For me, it's a great opportunity to be here and I hope to make the most of being at such a big club," Martinez said.
"I joined West Ham because of the progress that the club is making. The decision to come was made because it is a brilliant opportunity to join an interesting Premier League club."
West Ham, sixth in the table and chasing a place in Europe, will move to the 60,000-seater Olympic Stadium next season.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
NEW DELHI India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
MELBOURNE Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been declared fit for next month's Champions Trophy after recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered at the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this month.