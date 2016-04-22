LONDON West Ham United have signed young Valencia striker Toni Martinez, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 18-year-old Spain under-19 international, who is yet to play for Valencia's first team, has signed a three-year contract which starts in July but will begin training with West Ham immediately.

"For me, it's a great opportunity to be here and I hope to make the most of being at such a big club," Martinez said.

"I joined West Ham because of the progress that the club is making. The decision to come was made because it is a brilliant opportunity to join an interesting Premier League club."

West Ham, sixth in the table and chasing a place in Europe, will move to the 60,000-seater Olympic Stadium next season.

