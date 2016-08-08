West Ham United have signed left-back Arthur Masuaku from Olympiakos Piraeus on a four-year contract, the Premier League side confirmed on Monday.

The 22-year-old won the Greek Superleague last season, his second successive title since moving to Olympiakos from Valenciennes in 2014.

The Lille-born defender, who moves for an undisclosed fee, has represented France at youth level and described moving to West Ham as an "honour".

"For me, the Premier League is the biggest league in the world," Masuaku told the West Ham website. "When I was 18, my target was to come here.

"To be able to play with players like Dimitri Payet, I was thinking on the way here, it's going to be crazy."

(Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)