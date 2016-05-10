LONDON May 10 The coach carrying Manchester United players to Tuesday's Premier League game at West Ham United was attacked outside the ground by home fans throwing missiles, leading to a delay to the kickoff.

Police bordered the coach after it became trapped on the road outside the ground. It was showered by beer and bottles and had a window broken.

A smoke canister was also let off.

"It wasn't nice, the coach got samshed up," said Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney. "I'm sure you will see the images but it was disappointing."

Many supporters appeared to have turned up without tickets for West Ham's last home game at Upton Park before they move to the Olympic Stadium.

The game will now kick off at 2030 local time.