West Ham United 3 Manchester United 2

LONDON May 10 West Ham bade farewell to the Boleyn Ground after 112 years with a pulsating 3-2 victory over Manchester United to leave the visitors' top-four hopes in tatters on Tuesday.

On an emotionally-charged night in east London it looked as though Anthony Martial's double had ruined the Hammers' party but late headed goals from Michail Antonio and Winston Reid secured the win that almost took the roof off the old stadium.

After a 45-minute delay caused by United's team bus being attacked outside the stadium, West Ham went ahead in the 10th minute when Diafra Sakho swept the ball home.

Martial turned the game on its head with two cool finishes in the 51st and 72nd minutes and United were heading for the top-four but Antonio headed in Dimitri Payet's cross before Reid beat keeper David de Gea from close range.

Manchester United must now beat Bournemouth in their final game on Sunday and hope Manchester City lose at Swansea City. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)