Soccer-No approach from Norwich for O'Neill - Northern Irish FA
LONDON, May 2 Northern Ireland have not received an official request from Norwich City to speak to Michael O'Neill amid media reports linking their manager with the Championship club.
Sept 17 West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna will be out for three weeks after injuring his hamstring in Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, the club said.
Ogbonna, who joined West Ham from Juventus during the summer transfer window and has since started all five Premier League games, withdrew just before halftime against Newcastle.
"Angelo underwent a scan on his injured left leg on Wednesday and we have received the results. We hope he will be back in action within three weeks," West Ham's head of medical and sport science Stijn Vandenbroucke told the club website (www.whufc.com). (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, May 2 Northern Ireland have not received an official request from Norwich City to speak to Michael O'Neill amid media reports linking their manager with the Championship club.
MADRID, May 2 Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.