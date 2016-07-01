Football Soccer - France v Albania - EURO 2016 - Group A - Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France - 15/6/16France's Dimitri Payet celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/ Livepic

Dimitri Payet is happy at West Ham United and the France midfielder is not expected to leave the Premier League club, his agent Jacques-Olivier Auguste has said.

The 29-year-old, who signed a long-term contract in February that will keep him at the east London side until 2021, has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

"He has a great contract with West Ham so I cannot see him leaving. Dimitri is happy in London," Auguste told the Guardian.

"You never know in football but only West Ham know what price they want if they decide to sell him."

After joining West Ham from French side Marseille in June last year, Payet racked up 12 goals in all competitions as the club finished seventh in the league table.

Payet continued his mercurial form at the European Championship, scoring two splendid goals in France's group-stage victories over Romania and Albania.

The hosts face Iceland at the Stade de France on Sunday for a place in the Euro semi-finals.

