West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho is set for a six-week spell on the sidelines after injuring his thigh in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United.

The Senegal international, a key player for West Ham in the last two seasons, has just returned to fitness after being out since the start of the season with a back injury and scored early in Sunday's draw before going off in the second half.

"A scan on Tuesday revealed that the injury will keep him out of contention for up to six weeks," the London club said on its website.

The 26-year-old Sakho will join winger Gokhan Tore and defenders Sam Byram, Arthur Masuaku and Reece Oxford on the treatment table at West Ham.

The Hammers will be at Old Trafford again on Wednesday to face United in the League Cup quarter-finals before taking on Arsenal at home in the Premier League this weekend.

