* West Ham suffer dismal 3-0 defeat at home to Southampton

* Austin opens the scoring with fifth goal in four games

* Tadic makes it 2-0 before Ward-Prowse scores late third

* Defeat is West Ham's second in three PL games at new home

* West Ham next home to Middlesbrough; Southampton at Leicester

WEST HAM UNITED 0 SOUTHAMPTON 3

LONDON, Sept 25 Southampton won 3-0 at West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday to record their fourth successive victory in all competitions and increase the concerns of home supporters about their dismal record at their new stadium.

Defeat was the Hammers' second successive league setback at the London Stadium and led to boos at halftime and the final whistle. The key goals came either side of the break from Charlie Austin and Dusan Tadic. James Ward-Prowse added a third in injury time.

Austin struck from the visitors' first shot on target on 40 minutes, the striker finishing first time from a Ryan Bertrand cross for his fourth goal in five games. The 27-year-old then set up Tadic to slot home the second in the 62nd minute.

Although the home side had a shot cleared off the line by Virgil van Dijk, they always looked vulnerable at the back and duly conceded a 16th goal from six league games when substitute Ward-Prowse pounced.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)