* West Ham and Stoke City drew 1-1

* London side scored through own goal by Glenn Whelan

* Bojan equalised for Stoke after error by goalkeeper Adrian

* Stoke now unbeaten in six games

* West Ham at Tottenham next, Stoke at home to Bournemouth

WEST HAM UNITED 1 STOKE CITY 1

Nov 5 A late equaliser by Bojan Krkic continued Stoke City's improved run with a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday.

After a dull first half, West Ham manager Slaven Bilic sent on substitutes Ashley Fletcher and Edimilson Fernandes and soon afterwards Dimitri Payet's cross finished up in the net.

Michail Antonio thought he had scored it but the official verdict was an own goal by Stoke's Glenn Whelan.

Bojan Krkic equalised after West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, having a poor match, came out of his goal and failed to claim the ball.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)