Diafra Sakho will not be sold until West Ham United find replacements for the striker, the Premier League side's co-chairman David Sullivan has said.

The 26-year-old Senegalese scored five times in 21 league appearances after missing much of last season with a thigh muscle strain and, according to British media, handed a transfer request to leave the club.

West Ham have already signed wingers Sofiane Feghouli and Gokhan Tore and defender Havard Nordtveit, but sold James Tomkins to Crystal Palace.

"He is not for sale until we get players in. Until we bring strikers in, we simply cannot let strikers go. James Tomkins was different because we had a surplus in the centre-half department," Sullivan told the Mirror.

"But until we get at least a couple of strikers we can't let any forward go. I am a little concerned because I'd like to have signed one by now. But it is what it is."

Sullivan also said West Ham have already dipped into the transfer market in search for a forward but have struggled to finalise a deal.

"The problem is every striker you go for, there are 10 others clubs interested in him. So the player is just hanging about looking to get the best deal. I can't say I blame him," he added.

West Ham, who secured a Europa League qualifying spot for the second straight year after finishing seventh in the league, open their 2016-17 domestic league campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 15.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)