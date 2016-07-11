Gokhan Tore of Besiktas celebrates after scoring against Sporting Lisbon during their Europa League Group H soccer match in Istanbul October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/Files

Winger Gokhan Tore has joined West Ham United from Turkish champions Besiktas on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move, the English Premier League side said on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who worked under West Ham manager Slaven Bilic at Besiktas, scored four goals in 24 appearances last season.

"I am very happy to be at West Ham. I watched many games that they played last season and saw how passionate the fans are. That made me want to come here and I am looking forward to playing in front of them," Tore told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"Slaven was also a big factor in me coming here... He is the main man and knows me very well. I could not have said no to him. He is the best manager I have worked under and he is like a father to the players. You feel like you are family."

West Ham, who finished seventh in the league last season, travel to Stamford Bridge to face London rivals Chelsea for their first game of the new league campaign on Aug. 15.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Alan Baldwin)