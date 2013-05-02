LONDON May 2 Injured Wigan Athletic defender Maynor Figueroa has been ruled out of the FA Cup final and his side's remaining four Premier League games as they try and avoid relegation.

The Honduran, a stalwart of the Wigan defence since joining in 2008, suffered a groin injury during the first half of last weekend's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur and scans have confirmed manager Roberto Martinez's fears.

"We have had real negative news with Maynor Figueroa," Martinez told a news conference on Thursday.

"He came off in the game really early and the scans have confirmed our worst fears.

"He is going to be out for the rest of the season and probably a longer period."

Wigan play Manchester City in their first FA Cup final on May 11 and face four crucial games, starting this weekend at West Bromwich Albion and then at home to Swansea City next week, to try and save their Premier League skins.

Martinez's side are third from bottom, five points behind Newcastle United and Aston Villa who have played a game more. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)