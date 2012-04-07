Chelsea's interim manager Roberto Di Matteo (R) and Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez stand on the touchline during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez did not mince his words after Chelsea beat his relegation-threatened side 2-1 at home on Saturday thanks in part to a clearly offside opener from Branislav Ivanovic.

With six game left to save their Premier League status, the dropped points could prove to be crucial for the second-bottom side.

"I'm really disappointed that we couldn't get what the players deserved today. I felt that we stopped Chelsea from playing most of the time," the normally mild-mannered Martinez told Sky Sports before turning to the controversial goal.

"It is not something you want to see in football because they are not even difficult decisions. The linesman had a horrific day, unfortunately against us. It's a real shame and there is a feeling of injustice amongst my players.

"I've seen a very mature side, a side that can go anywhere in the Premier League," he added, trying to find positives for the relegation run-in where they next host leaders Manchester United on Wednesday.

Martinez later told the BBC his side had been robbed and the linesman had put in a "disgusting" performance.

Wigan players surrounded the officials to remonstrate but, despite most of the Stamford Bridge crowd knowing it was offside, the goal stood and Chelsea's push for third spot and an automatic Champions League berth next season gathered pace.

Mohamed Diame equalised for the visitors but Juan Mata's scrappy last-minute winner sealed victory for Chelsea, who reached the Champions League semi-finals in midweek.

Chelsea's interim boss Roberto Di Matteo had some sympathy for Wigan, who are in the drop zone on goal difference.

"I think they were unlucky not to get something from this game," the Italian said. "Sometimes it happened to us that we didn't get a decision."

(Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)