Wigan Athletic's chairman and owner Dave Whelan smiles before his team's English FA Cup quarter final soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON Wigan Athletic chairman Dave Whelan says he will resign if the English FA find him guilty of racism over comments he made defending the appointment of controversial manager Malky Mackay.

Whelan, who also owns the Championship (second-tier) club, was accused of anti-Semitism and condoning racism when speaking to the Guardian newspaper last week.

He later apologised for causing offence and said he had been misquoted as using the word "chink" to describe a Chinese person and saying that "Jewish people chase money more than everybody else".

The FA issued a statement saying it was "very concerned" about the remarks and had written to Whelan, giving him three days to respond before deciding what action to take.

The 77-year-old now says he will quit if he is charged with racism.

"Should they even suggest I'm guilty I would immediately resign," Whelan told ITV News. "I'm absolutely anti-racist, always have been, always will be".

The Wigan chairman had been speaking to the newspaper to defend his appointment of former Cardiff City boss Mackay, who is under FA investigation for sending allegedly sexist, racist and homophobic texts when in charge at the Welsh club.

It is Mackay's first job since leaving Cardiff under a cloud last year following a falling-out with club owner Vincent Tan.

Malaysian businessman Tan has labelled both Whelan and Mackay as racists following the Wigan owner's remarks, and said the club would regret hiring the manager.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)