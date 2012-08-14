* Agrees three-year deal with Premier League side

MADRID Aug 14 Wigan Athletic have signed Ivory Coast striker Arouna Kone from La Liga side Levante, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

"The 28-year-old becomes (manager) Roberto Martinez's fourth signing of the summer transfer window," Wigan said on their website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk).

Neither the Premier League club nor Levante revealed how much the deal was worth. British media reports put it at 2.7 million pounds ($4.24 million).

Kone, a strong and pacy forward with a powerful shot, netted 15 goals for Levante last season, helping the modest Valencia-based club qualify for European competition for the first time.

Joining Levante after an injury-disrupted stint at Sevilla, he previously won the Dutch championship three times with PSV Eindhoven.

He began his career with local team Rio Sport d'Anyama and signed for Belgian side Lierse in 2002, finishing top scorer in his first season before joining Dutch side Roda.

He has made 35 appearances for Ivory Coast and scored nine goals, representing his country at the 2006 and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2006 World Cup in Germany. ($1 = 0.6375 British pounds) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Robert Woodward)