MADRID Aug 14 Levante have agreed to sell their Ivory Coast striker Arouna Kone to Wigan Athletic, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

"Levante UD has transferred Kone to English club Wigan Athletic, thanks for everything Arouna," Levante wrote on their official Twitter feed.

Kone, a strong and pacy forward with a powerful shot, netted 15 goals for Levante last season, helping the modest Valencia-based club qualify for European competition for the first time.

The 28-year-old had an injury-disrupted stint at Sevilla and won the Dutch championship three times with PSV Eindhoven.

Their was no immediate confirmation of the deal on Premier League Wigan's website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Robert Woodward)