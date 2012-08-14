MADRID Aug 14 Levante have agreed to sell their
Ivory Coast striker Arouna Kone to Wigan Athletic, the La Liga
club said on Tuesday.
"Levante UD has transferred Kone to English club Wigan
Athletic, thanks for everything Arouna," Levante wrote on their
official Twitter feed.
Kone, a strong and pacy forward with a powerful shot, netted
15 goals for Levante last season, helping the modest
Valencia-based club qualify for European competition for the
first time.
The 28-year-old had an injury-disrupted stint at Sevilla and
won the Dutch championship three times with PSV Eindhoven.
Their was no immediate confirmation of the deal on Premier
League Wigan's website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk).
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Robert Woodward)