LONDON Ireland winger James McClean has joined Wigan Athletic from Sunderland on a three-year deal, the Championship side said in a statement on Thursday.

McClean made 70 appearances for Premier League Sunderland since joining in 2011 and has moved for an undisclosed fee.

He is new Wigan manager Owen Coyle's tenth signing as the club looks to gain promotion back into the Premier League following their relegation last season, and could make his debut in Sunday's Community Shield outing against Manchester United at Wembley.

