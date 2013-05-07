Swansea City's Michael Vorm (L) collides with teammate Neil Taylor during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at The DW Stadium in Wigan, northern England May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Wigan Athletic's Premier League survival hopes suffered a huge blow on Tuesday after Swansea City hit back from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at the DW stadium and leave the FA Cup finalists staring at relegation.

Wigan, who face Manchester City in the cup showpiece at Wembley on Saturday, fell apart in the second half and remain third from bottom on 35 points with two matches to play.

The battle to avoid joining Queens Park Rangers and Reading in the Championship (second division) next season is set for a gripping finale with Newcastle United, Norwich City and Sunderland all on 38 points.

Southampton, on 39, and Aston Villa and Fulham with 40 are not yet assured of safety.

Manchester City moved a step closer to securing runners-up spot after a first-half Edin Dzeko goal proved enough for a 1-0 victory at home to mid-table West Bromwich Albion.

City need three more points from their last two games to guarantee finishing second behind champions Manchester United.

Wigan have made a habit of escaping the drop in their eight-season stay in the top flight but they must now rely on other sides slipping up.

Honduran Roger Espinoza, making a rare start, struck a left-foot volley from keeper Michel Vorm's miscued punch clear back past the keeper on the stroke of halftime to give Wigan the lead but Swansea hit back after the break.

The League Cup winners, who came into the game without a league win in seven and only one since their Wembley triumph on February 24. were rewarded for a bright start to the second half when Angel Rangel volleyed home Wayne Routledge's cross on 50 minutes.

Wigan went back in front three minutes later after James McCarthy took a pass from Gary Caldwell and slotted past Vorm but Swansea quickly replied when Itay Shechter's shot took a deflection off Emmerson Boyce to beat keeper Joel Robles.

Poor defending allowed Dwight Tiendalli to slot in a third for Swansea on 76 minutes and the Welsh side suffered few anxious moments despite nine minutes of stoppage time being added after Vorm was carried off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace after a clash of heads.

Wigan's remaining league games are away at Arsenal next Tuesday and at home to Aston Villa on the final day of the season. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris and Sonia Oxley)