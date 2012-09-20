Soccer-Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
LONDON, Sept 20 Stoke City defender Andy Wilkinson has been banned for three matches after accepting a charge of violent conduct during a Premier League game against Manchester City, the FA said its website on Thursday.
Wilkinson was involved in an incident with City striker Mario Balotelli during Saturday's match which was missed by the referee.
The Football Association took retrospective action against Wilkinson after reviewing video evidence.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
June 6 Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.