Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LONDON The abusive hand gesture Jack Wilshere directed at Manchester City fans this month was a reaction to jibes about his children, the Arsenal and England midfielder explained on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old said he regretted his reaction, which resulted in a two-game suspension, and he would have to learn his lesson.
"Suppose I will just have to take the abuse about my kids in future," Wilshere said on his Twitter account.
"Anyway, one more game to go! Can't wait to be back."
Having missed second-placed Arsenal's goalless draw with Chelsea on Monday, Wilshere will complete his ban by sitting out Thursday's Premier League visit to West Ham United.
The player will be back for the match at Newcastle United on Sunday.
Arsenal were beaten 6-3 by City at the Etihad Stadium on December 14.
(Reporting by Tim Collings; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.