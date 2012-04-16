LONDON, April 16 England and Arsenal midfielder
Jack Wilshere will miss this year's European Championship due to
a persistent ankle injury, his Premier League club manager
Arsene Wenger said on Monday.
The 20-year-old has not played this season and after Arsenal
lost 2-1 at home to Wigan Athletic in the Premier League Wenger
said he had no chance of being fit for the tournament in Poland
and Ukraine starting in June.
"Jack Wilshere will not play again this season, and will not
play at the Euros. He is making slow progress. He will not be
ready. The FA know about Jack's injury," Wenger told the club
website. "He is devastated."
Wilshere has made five England appearances since making his
debut in 2010.
(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)