LONDON Dec 17 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been charged with making an offensive gesture at the end of the 6-3 defeat the Premier League leaders suffered at Manchester City on Saturday, the FA said.

The England international is alleged to have made an abusive hand gesture towards City supporters at the Etihad stadium.

The incident went unnoticed by match officials but was caught on video and Wilshere has been charged retrospectively by the FA under a new pilot project for potential 'not seen' incidents in Premier League matches.

"Under the new process if an incident has not been seen by the match officials, a three-man panel will be asked by the FA to review it and advise what, if any action, they believe the match referee should have taken had it been witnessed at the time," the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"For an FA charge to follow all three panel members must agree it is a sending-off offence. In this instance the panel were unanimous." (Writing by Justin Palmer editing by Tony Jimenez)